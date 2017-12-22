Multiple arrests for multiple DUIs, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 8:28 a.m., a female transient was arrested on suspicion of six offenses including DUI 2nd after an accident at Roop and William streets. She reportedly left the scene after the wreck but a witness followed her to Dollar General on Highway 50 and called deputies. The arrest report says she refused to identify herself and cussed at the deputy. In addition to the gross misdemeanor DUI, she was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanors including leaving the scene of an accident, battery, driving with a license suspended for DUI, an open container and obstructing an officer. Total bail was set at $5,600.

• At 4 p.m., a 28-year-old Carson man was arrested on Washoe County warrants on the suspicion of DUI 2nd, having an open container in his vehicle and violating probation conditions. Total bail was set at $8,000.

• At 10:22 p.m., a 44-year-old social worker was arrested on the suspicion of DUI 2nd after a report of a reckless driver in the Classic Court area. According to the arrest report, the deputy saw the car parked with front wheels on the sidewalk and rear wheels in the street with the driver's door open and the vehicle running. The report says the female driver was arrested and ordered held in lieu of $2,600 bail on the DUI and for having no valid drivers' license.

FRIDAY

• At 1:47 a.m., Rosa Emilia Medina, 42, was arrested in the parking lot at Dotty's on William Street after the arresting deputy pulled over her vehicle because he recognized the male driver who he said didn't have a license. A computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrant charging contempt of court. A search turned up a meth pipe and a small amount of the drug in her purse. She was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and ordered held in lieu of $2,615 bail.

The driver, Mhyron Buckley, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and paraphernalia after the arrest report said he too had a pipe and small amount of drugs on his person. He was ordered held in lieu of $5,500 bail, $3,000 of that on a warrant charging violation of his alternative sentencing agreement.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.