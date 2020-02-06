Murderer dies at Carson City prison, Nevada Department of Corrections says

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6:13 a.m., inmate Allen Battenfield, number 16070, died at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Battenfield, an 85-year-old male, was a U.S. citizen and Nye County commit serving a life sentence for first degree murder. Battenfield arrived at the NDOC on May 14, 1981.

An autopsy will be scheduled per NRS 209.3815. NDOC asks anyone with information regarding family members of Battenfield to call 775-350-0037.