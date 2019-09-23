Nevada attorney general warns about Social Security phone scams

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford issued a warning Monday about scammers claiming to represent Social Security trying to obtain people’s numbers and personal information.

He said some of the scams are sophisticated enough that they can appear to be legitimate in caller ID.

He said this past week, he received one of those scam phone calls.

Ford said sometimes the scammers claim a person’s Social Security number has been blocked or suspended and asks you pay a fee to reactiveate it.

Others claim your number has been used to apply for credit cards and you may lose your benefits.

He warned people not to give out personal information including their Social Security number to an unknown caller.

He said Social Security will never call and ask someone to confirm their number or ask for fees or threaten benefits. He said Social Security will never ask for money.