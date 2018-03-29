 Nevada awarded $3.4 million grant for crime stats | NevadaAppeal.com

Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau

Nevada's Uniform Crime Reporting program has been awarded $3.4 million from the National Crime Statistics Exchange to continue development of the Nevada National Incident-Based Reporting System.

That data repository is designed to replace the old Summary Reporting system with a program that collects and reports much more detailed case information for crime statistics.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said the new system offers law enforcement much more comprehensive and timely data for operations, analysis and management.