Nevada Division of Parole and Probation seeking help finding Javier Ruben Martinez

Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau

Javier Ruben Martinez

The Nevada Division of Parole and Probation is asking public help in finding a fugitive known to frequent motels in the Carson City area.

Javier Ruben Martinez, 24, is wanted for felony probation violation. His crimes are eluding police officer, a felony, and discharging a weapon where a person might be endangered, a gross misdemeanor.

He is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Officials are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Martinez to call 684-2600 during business hours or 687-0400 after hours. They can also email nppmostwanted@dps.state.nv.us.