Nevada Division of Parole and Probation seeking help finding Javier Ruben Martinez

The Nevada Division of Parole and Probation is asking public help in finding a fugitive known to frequent motels in the Carson City area.

Javier Ruben Martinez, 24, is wanted for felony probation violation. His crimes are eluding police officer, a felony, and discharging a weapon where a person might be endangered, a gross misdemeanor.

He is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Officials are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Martinez to call 684-2600 during business hours or 687-0400 after hours. They can also email nppmostwanted@dps.state.nv.us.