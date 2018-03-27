Nevada Highway Patrol issues 398 citations in early March

From March 2 through March 18, law enforcement officers throughout Nevada participated in the Joining Forces campaign to focus on drivers exceeding the speed limit.

Joining Forces is a statewide initiative aimed at creating safer roads by increasing law enforcement presence on the streets to target things such as distracted driving, seat belt safety, impaired driving and more.

The first half of the month, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers conducted 371 traffic stops resulting in 398 citations issued and one DUI driver arrested.

The Nevada Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to always obey the speed limit, and drive under the speed limit in less than ideal driving conditions such as rain, snow, ice, fog, wind and traffic. It's the motorist's responsibility to slow down to a speed that's safe for road conditions.

The Joining Forces campaign is grant funded through the Office of Traffic Safety.