Nevada Highway Patrol joins other western states in DUI enforcement program over Labor Day

Saying Labor Day weekend is one of the most dangerous holidays on roads and highways, the Nevada Highway Patrol is partnering with sister agencies in California, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Arizona to combat impaired driving.

The enforcement teams will be out in force from Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2.

“The objective of this Western States Traffic Safety coalition campaign is to ensure that there will be no safe place for impaired drivers to hide,” said a spokesman for NHP.