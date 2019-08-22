Nevada Highway Patrol, local police seek impaired drivers

The Nevada Highway Patrol and local police agencies are combining efforts in another campaign to find and arrest impaired drivers.

The Joining Forces campaign will run from Sunday through Sept. 10.

A spokesman said impaired driving isn’t just alcohol: “It is anything that impairs your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.”

She pointed out that the average cost of a DUI is well over $10,000 with legal fees, court fines, higher insurance rates and DUI classes.