Nevada Highway Patrol locates missing Carson City inmate

The Nevada Highway Patrol was able to locate an inmate who walked away from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center work camp on Snyder Avenue in Carson City on Thursday.

Gregory Mills, 27, was detained and taken into custody by Nevada Department of Corrections personnel and returned to NNCC.

On Thursday morning, NHP received an Attempt to Locate from the Carson City Sheriff's Office on behalf of the Nevada Department of Corrections. The Attempt to Locate was for Mills who had walked away from the work camp.

NHP Sgt. Bill Murwin was driving westbound on College Parkway approaching the intersection with Research Way around 7:40 a.m. when he observed a male subject matching Mills' description standing on the sidewalk near the Maverik gas station. As Murwin made a u-turn, he noticed the subject was gone. Murwin turned northbound onto Research Way and noticed a subject wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans walking on Research Way toward Old Hot Springs Road.

As Murwin got closer to the subject, he observed the description provided by Nevada DPS dispatch matched the description of the subject he observed standing at the Maverik gas station moments earlier. Murwin reached the intersection of Research Way and Old Hot Springs Road when he stopped his patrol vehicle and made contact with the subject. The subject didn't have any identification and provided Murwin with a false name and date of birth.

Multiple law enforcement officers from various agencies responded to Murwin's location shortly thereafter. Nevada Department of Corrections personnel arrived and confirmed the subject who had been detained by Murwin was Mills.