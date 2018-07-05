Nevada Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to Reno freeway incident

On Wednesday at approximately 9:50 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a medical call on the Wells Avenue westbound off-ramp from Interstate 80 in Reno. The originating call for service indicated there was a female laying on the off-ramp.

Upon arrival, troopers located an adult female lying on her back on the right shoulder of the westbound off-ramp with visible upper body injuries. Based on evidence located at the scene, the female appears to have been struck by a motor vehicle. The female was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

NHP is seeking witnesses to this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Trooper James Angel at 775-687-9600 or jangel@dps.state.nv.us

The case number is 180700368.