Nevada joins nationwide investigation of Facebook

Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined in what is now a 47-state investigation into possible anti-trust violations by Facebook.

He said investigators are looking into whether Facebook stifled competition, possibly endangering consumer data, reduced consumer choices and increased the price of advertising.

“This investigation focuses on Facebook’s potential anticompetitive conduct as a tech giant and should serve as a reminder that no business, however big or small, is above the law,” said Ford.

He said Nevada is pooling its resources with those in the other states to determine the company’s business practices have affected users.