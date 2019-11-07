UPDATE: Inmate who walked away from transitional housing arrested

UPDATE, 3:44 p.m. Thursday

Inmate William “Willie” Vareschi was arrested on Thursday by the Reno Police Department and is in custody at the Washoe County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections. The warrant has been cleared. No local charges are pending.

original story

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports that on Nov. 5 a minimum security inmate walked away from Northern Nevada Transitional Housing in Reno.

William “Willie” Vareschi, number 79906, a 43-year-old male, failed to return to Northern Nevada Transitional Housing. He arrived at NDOC from Clark County on Sept. 26, 2016 and was serving the final part of a 4- to 10-year conviction for burglary.

Vareschi is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has the following tattoos: JANELE on his left shoulder; NATIVE PRIDE on his right arm; NATIVE on his right wrist; PRIDE on his left wrist; and RIP ALAM on his back.

A no bail warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vareschi should immediately contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.