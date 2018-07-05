Nevada warns of scam to cheat registered sex offenders

The state sex offender registry is warning registered sex offenders about a scam seeking to collect money from them.

A spokesman said offenders are being called and told they are out of compliance, that a warrant has been issued and that they must pay a fine.

But registry officials say they and local law enforcement don't collect money from sex offenders for registration or for warrants that have been issued.

They warned offenders not to give out personal or work information, not to meet with the caller and not to make a payment to the caller.

They urged those receiving calls to immediately report the call to local law enforcement and then contact the registry to check on their compliance status.

Offenders with questions should contact the registry directly at 684-6262.