No shirt, you’re served by Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 4:44 p.m., a 57-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2100 block of William Street. Bail was set at $705.

At 9:46 p.m., Atanacio Perez-Betancourt, 50, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop on two men on bicycles near Spear and Stewart streets. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 10:45 a.m., an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of disturbance of school and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of an irate student at Carson High School. Bail was set at $250.

At 11:14 p.m., a 19-year-old Spanish Springs man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of battery, destruction of property and minor loitering in a place with alcohol after deputies responded to reports to a man punching one of the security guards and a bar tender at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Deputies found the suspect hiding on the roof of the Old Globe Saloon. Bail was set at $4,800.

SATURDAY

At 12:03 a.m., a 19-year-old Washoe Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Winnie Lane and Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 12:31 a.m., Terence Migliozzi, 57, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near Washington and Walsh streets. Bail was set at $6,695.

At 1:13 a.m., a 45-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court awrrant and driving on a suspended registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a missing headlight near College Parkway and Carson Street. Bail was set at $210.

At 2:02 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop at the Carson Street Jimmy G's Cigar Bar. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 4:10 a.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, no driver's license, no headlights and failure to yield after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Highway 395 and Clear Creek Road. The suspect eventually stopped at the Topsy Lane Best Buy. Bail was set at $1,635.

At 7:16 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery warrant and contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 400 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $8,000.

At 2:07 p.m., Todd Rusler, 54, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation and cracked windshield after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3800 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,575.

At 4:17 p.m., Dahani Evans, 24, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies observed a possible drug transaction near the Carson Street Nugget Casino. At the same incident, a 33-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and convicted person failed to register. Bail for Evans was set at $3,500 and bail for the woman was set at $2,650.

At 4:49 p.m., a Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of a failure to comply warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Rand and William. Bail was set at $665.

SUNDAY

At 12:37 a.m., a transient man was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated pedestrian after deputies responded to reports of a shirtless man walking in the street near the Carson Tahoe Hospital. Bail was set at $40.

At 1:28 a.m., Phillip Escobosa, 43, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI-third offense and right side required after deputies observed a vehicle allegedly crossing the centerline near Arrowhead and Highway 50. Bail was set at $20,065.

At 5:38 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to obey the traffic control device after a patrol vehicle was nearly hit when the suspect allegedly ran a red light near 5th and Stewart Streets. Bail was set at $1,060.

At 7:06 a.m., a 23-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a woman asleep at the wheel at the Carson Street Motel 6. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 3:15 p.m., a 41-year-old South Lake Tahoe woman was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a woman acting erratically near Old Clear Creek Road and Carson Street. Deputies discovered she had a warrant after running her name in the system. Bail was set at $500.

At 10:13 p.m., a 38-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after an off-duty officer reported seeing a vehicle hitting the curb near Fairview and Walker. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.