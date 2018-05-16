Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate stabbed to death

Nevada prison officials are investigating the stabbing death of an inmate at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Prison officials hadn't yet released a report on the Tuesday night incident but confirmed another inmate is being held in connection with the death.

The accused is reportedly already serving a life sentence for murder.

Gene Columbus, a spokesman for the union representing correctional officers, said his concern is there was only one officer on duty in that unit when the stabbing occurred.

"That officer could have gotten killed pretty easily," he said.

Columbus said that unit houses inmates who are considered dangerous and should be staffed by two officers at all times.

He said he isn't blaming prison administration.

"Because of the money restraints put on by downtown, they have to go with one officer," he said.

That's a reference to the governor's office and Legislature, which he said don't provide enough funding to properly staff the prisons.

Prison officials couldn't be reached for details.