Not her way: Woman arrested on firearm possession at Burger King says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

January 8, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
FRIDAY
At 12:18 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2100 block of Dori Way. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 7:07 p.m., a 61-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, drive on the right required and unlawful method of turn after deputies initiated a traffic stop near College Parkway and Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,105.
SATURDAY
At 12:02 a.m., a 45-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of pretrial conditions after deputies responded to reports of a possible suspect near the 2200 block of William Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 5:58 p.m., a 53-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Nye Lane and Airport Road. Bail was set at $170.
At 8:20 p.m., Christina Burgess, 39, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, obstructing and contempt of court after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1700 block of Brown Street. At the same incident, Randall Selby, 39, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, violation of a suspended sentence, suspended driver's license, suspended registration, no proof of insurance and a broken windshield. Bail for Selby was set at $8,200 and bail for Burgess was set at $7,174.
At 9:39 p.m., a 37-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic disturbance near 10th and Division Streets. Bail was set at $1,116.
At 11:48 p.m., a 25-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a fight near 5th and Teague Road. Bail was set at $1,000.
SUNDAY
At 9:05 a.m., a 50-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and due care after deputies responded to reports of a crash near the 600 block of Clear Creek Road. Bail was set at $1,075.
At 5:35 p.m., Jennifer Lindley, 26, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a woman sitting with a firearm at the Carson Street Burger King. Bail was set at $23,500.
At 11:09 p.m., a 39-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a temporary protection order after deputies responded to reports of a possible domestic battery near the 700 block of Wagner Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
