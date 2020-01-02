Nude man held for domestic battery, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 12:36 p.m., Michael Werfelman, 45, of Sparks was arrested after a traffic stop for a windshield that was tinted so dark the deputy couldn’t see any occupants inside. He was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant and a suspended driver’s license. The arrest report says that as the deputy was leading him away from the vehicle, he advised there was a gun in the car. After a background check revealed a prior conviction for domestic battery, he was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bail was set at $21,470.

TUESDAY

At 11:07 p.m., Jacob Fearn, 39, was arrested outside Woody’s Casino after a background check identified him as an ex-felon failing to register. During the arrest, deputies discovered credit cards belonging to another person and charged him with illegal possession of the cards. Bail was set at $5,150.

WEDNESDAY

At 1:22 a.m., a 73-year-old Fallon man was arrested after a traffic stop for a burned out headlight outside of Smith’s grocery store. He was charged with driving on a license revoked for DUI, no insurance and the traffic violation. Bail was set at $1,625.

At 3:22 a.m., Albert Buher was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery on Walker Drive. Neighbors reported witnessing the incident and seeing Buher run outside the residence completely nude chasing his girlfriend. He was charged with felony domestic battery with a prior felony conviction and two counts of open and gross lewdness. He was also charged with destruction of property for damage inside the residence, a failure to appear warrant in drug court and jailed without bail on a P&P hold.

At 3:35 p.m., a 23-year-old was charged with domestic battery 1st offense after deputies responded to an apartment on Silver Oak. He is accused of slapping and shoving his longtime girlfriend during an argument. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:42 p.m., a 31-year-old was arrested on Telegraph on three outstanding warrants charging domestic battery, domestic battery 2nd offense and failure to pay fines. His bail was set at $15,665. In addition, a 23-year-old was charged with obstruction for allegedly interfering with the arrest of that person. His bail was set at $300.