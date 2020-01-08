Officers chase hit-and-run driver through Washoe Valley into Carson City

I-580 was shut down at the north end of Carson City this morning because a hit and run driver led police and the Nevada Highway Patrol on a high speed chase from south Reno.

The driver and passenger of a vehicle suspected of at least eight hit and run collisions on U.S. 395/I-580 were arrested after the vehicle was finally stopped.

Trooper Hannad DeGoey said the driver refused to stop for authorities and, instead, drove south at a high rate of speed through Washoe Valley.

The vehicle was finally stopped at College Parkway in Carson City and both occupants were taken into custody.

She said crews are waiting for a tow truck to clear the highway but that it was still shut down as of 10:30 a.m.