One vehicle in Carson City road rage incident recovered

The Carson City Sheriff's Office wants to thank the community for their assistance in a recent assault with a deadly weapon case.

On March 13, two vehicles were involved in a shooting near the 200 block of Musser Street in an apparent road rage incident. Both vehicles had fled the scene at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday, Carson City detectives with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office recovered one of the vehicles after executing a search warrant at a residence in Sun Valley. During the search, a 2004 green GMC Yukon was located. It is still being processed for further evidence related to the shooting.

Detectives are still trying to locate Tiarha Cruz as a person of interest involved in the incident.

They are still following up leads being provided by other sources and law enforcement agencies to locate the outstanding black Toyota 4-runner and its occupants.

Any assistance that the public can provide would be greatly appreciated. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-2677. You can remain anonymous.