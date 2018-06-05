Owyhee man sentenced for second degree murder

Borden Bitt, 25, of Owyhee was sentenced to 180 months in prison this week for second degree murder within Indian Country.

Bitt is a member of the Shoshone Paiute tribes of Duck Valley.

He was arrested by a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer after they were called on a report of a fight. The victim was found face down on the floor. Bitt admitted to approaching the victim from behind and slitting his throat with a knife.

After serving the 180 months in federal prison, the judge ordered he serve an additional five years of supervised release.