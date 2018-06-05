Owyhee man sentenced for second degree murder
June 5, 2018
Borden Bitt, 25, of Owyhee was sentenced to 180 months in prison this week for second degree murder within Indian Country.
Bitt is a member of the Shoshone Paiute tribes of Duck Valley.
He was arrested by a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer after they were called on a report of a fight. The victim was found face down on the floor. Bitt admitted to approaching the victim from behind and slitting his throat with a knife.
After serving the 180 months in federal prison, the judge ordered he serve an additional five years of supervised release.