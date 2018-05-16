Pair held on felony drug charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 3:54 p.m., Allyson Richards, 24, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony child abuse/neglect, felony parole and probation hold, felony use of a controlled substance in front of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 1500 block of Old Hot Springs Road. At the same incident, Joseph Larson, 29, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony child abuse/neglect, felony use of a controlled substance in front of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies found the two with a small child in the vehicle along with heroin, straws, syringes and more drug paraphernalia. Bail for Larson was set at $53,500. No bail was set for Richards.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:59 a.m., a 44-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a lane and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fairview and Lepire Drive. Bail was set at $1,040.

