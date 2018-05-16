Pair held on felony drug charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 16, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 3:54 p.m., Allyson Richards, 24, of Dayton, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony child abuse/neglect, felony parole and probation hold, felony use of a controlled substance in front of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 1500 block of Old Hot Springs Road. At the same incident, Joseph Larson, 29, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony child abuse/neglect, felony use of a controlled substance in front of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies found the two with a small child in the vehicle along with heroin, straws, syringes and more drug paraphernalia. Bail for Larson was set at $53,500. No bail was set for Richards.
WEDNESDAY
At 12:59 a.m., a 44-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to maintain a lane and DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Fairview and Lepire Drive. Bail was set at $1,040.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.