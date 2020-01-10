Pot still illegal if you’re not 21, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 3:59 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was arrested on an obstructing charge after giving deputies a false name. Bail was set at $300.

At 9:05 a.m., a 33-year-old was arrested on a charge he violated the restraining order directing him not to have contact with his wife. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 10:07 p.m., a 20-year-old moving company employee was arrested after a background check revealed a misdemeanor warrant charging contempt of court. He was also charged with possession of marijuana by a person under age 21 and violating P&P conditions. Bail was set at $1,600.

WEDNESDAY

At 7:45 p.m., a 19-year-old passenger in a vehicle cited for an illegal turn on College Parkway was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $1,000.

THURSDAY

At 9:09 p.m., a 26-year-old was arrested on two counts of violating probation conditions at Bodines by violating his curfew and gambling. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 11:18 a.m., a 22-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Reno Justice Court after a traffic stop at Carson and Nye Lane. Bail was set at $743.

At 5:17 p.m., a 38-year-old transient was arrested on an outstanding warrant after deputies were sent to Lone Mountain Cemetery to help rangers deal with someone who had set up a campsite there. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 5:28 p.m., Eugene Nichols, 48, was arrested outside his residence on Gregg Street on warrants charging two counts of sexual assault on a child under age 14 and one of lewdness with a child under 14 as well as violating bail conditions on what the arrest report described as “similar charges.” Bail was set at $1 million.