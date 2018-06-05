Prison officials investigate apparent suicide

Prison officials are investigating the apparent suicide of a minimum custody Casa Grande inmate.

Clifford Ealy, 26, was found over the weekend in a holding cell hanging from a bed sheet at the transitional housing facility.

He was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff at the scene. Ealy was housed alone in the holding cell.

Ealy was serving 28-72 months for a conviction of grand larceny and failure to stop on signal from an officer.

Next of kin have been notified.