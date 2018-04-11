Prisoner arrested for hitting prisoner, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

• At 9:22 p.m., Patrick Adams was arrested on suspicion of felony battery by a prisoner after a deputy reported seeing him pull another inmate out of his jail cell and punch him. The victim was taken to Carson Tahoe Hospital complaining of dizziness. Adams was held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

TUESDAY

• At 11:18 p.m., a 43-year-old construction worker was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after his ex-wife reported him yelling and screaming at her at her workplace. He was held in lieu of $150 bail.

WEDNESDAY

• At 2:47 a.m., a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration in the 1700 block of North Edmonds Street. After dispatch informed the deputy the man had a history of drug use, a K9 was called in and alerted to several hypodermic needles in the vehicle. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating bail conditions and held in lieu of $4,000 bail.