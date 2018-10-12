Prisoner charged with escape, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 10:57 a.m., Billy Joe Williamson, 29, was brought to the Carson City Jail from the Department of Corrections on a felony warrant on suspicion of escape by a prisoner. He was ordered held without bail.

At 4:48 p.m., a 42-year-old restaurant worker was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 11:07 p.m. a 45-year-old equipment operator was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after a traffic stop at Nye Lane and Poole Way for a burned out headlamp. Bail was set at $295.

THURSDAY

• At 9 a.m., Mitchell Blanco, 66, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery by a prisoner at the jail and held without bail.

• At 9:51 a.m., a 59-year-old delivery man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing for allegedly causing a disruption at the FISH store. Bail was set at $150.

• At 9:02 p.m., Mary Reasoner, 33, was arrested after deputies assisted P&P with a compliance check at a pizza parlor on North Carson Street. After the investigation there and at her home on Corbett, she was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of meth and heroin, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation for attempting to cheat on a urinalysis test. She was ordered held without bail.

FRIDAY

• At 3:10 a.m., a 38-year-old electrician was jailed on failure to appear warrants issued in Reno and Sparks after deputies investigated his vehicle parked at a North Carson Street gas station. He told deputies he was waiting for the gas station to open so he could get his vehicle jump-started. His bail was set at $2,040.