Pursuit involving Carson City Sheriff’s Office ends in arrest

A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit involving the Carson City Sheriff's Office on Saturday, according to a media release.

Dakota Wenford Howell, 25 of Carson City was arrested as a result of the incident.

At about 5:45 p.m. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a vehicle pursuit on northbound Interstate 580 in Carson City. The Carson City Sheriff's Office had been in pursuit of a stolen black Hyundai Elantra sedan northbound on Interstate 580 in Washoe Valley toward Reno, which they had discontinued pursuing.

Several minutes later, troopers were advised of a single vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 580 on the Galena Bridge. The vehicle that had crashed matched the description of the vehicle that had previously been pursued in Washoe Valley. Upon arrival, troopers were advised the driver of the stolen vehicle had fled the scene of the crash. Multiple agencies searched the area for the driver, who was described as a male adult with a thin build, wearing dark clothing and a black backpack.

At about 7:50 p.m., a passerby advised NHP dispatch a pedestrian wearing all black clothing with a black backpack was observed on the southbound side of the Galena Bridge. NHP troopers and Carson City Sheriff's deputies contacted the pedestrian, Howell, who was hiding behind a concrete traffic barrier.

Howell matched the description provided by multiple witnesses to the crash and was identified as the fleeing driver by a Carson City Sheriff's sergeant involved in the pursuit. Troopers located a loaded .38 caliber revolver inside the Howell's backpack and a knife on the Howell's hip.

Recommended Stories For You

Howell was transported to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office and arrested on suspicion of a driver disobeying police officer, hit and run causing property damage, reckless driving, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fail to maintain travel lane, failure to report crash to law enforcement, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.