Reno felon sentenced to prison for possession of a pound of meth

Jimmy Evans Sr., 49, was sentenced to 12½ years in prison Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute nearly a pound of meth.

U.S. Attorney Nick Trutanich said Evans had been under investigation so some time when a detective with the Sparks Police learned Evans had not updated his residential address, required because he is an ex-felon. Trutanich said the detective approached Evans at a gas station and the defendant admitted he had failed to update his address. A Washoe Sheriff’s K-9 was berought to the scene and alerted to the van. Inside, officers found a backpack containing 925 grams of methamphetamine, 144 grams of heroin, 35 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.

Other officers searched the Evans home and found another 423 grams of meth and two pistols along with an assault rifle.

Evand pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute.

His wife, Bobby Jo Kissel, pleaded guilty to knowingly concealing a felony and not notifying authorities. She could receive three years in prison when sentenced in January.