Reno man arrested in connection with Carson Indian Colony murder

A Reno man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a December murder on the Carson Indian Colony.

Steven Bryan, 51, of Reno, was indicted with one count of murder in the first degree.

The arrest was announced by Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI.

Bryan appeared Tuesday in federal court before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Carla Baldwin.

According to the indictment, on or about December 13, 2019, on the Carson Indian Colony, Bryan allegedly shot and killed an individual in the head with a rifle.

An April 7, 2020, trial date was set. If convicted, Bryan faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

This case was the product of an investigation by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Penelope Brady and Richard Casper are prosecuting the case.