Report of stolen rental leads to arrest, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 2:28 a.m., Justin Sinner, 34, and Ebony Earwicker, 28, both of Silver Springs, were arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Robinson and Carson Streets. No bail was set.

At 7:30 a.m., Jon Park, 51, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony embezzlement, felony non sufficient funds warrant and felony theft-second offense after deputies responded to reports of a possibly stolen rental vehicle near the 1600 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $28,000.

At 9:36 a.m., Melissa Carter, 37, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject at the Highway 50 Golden Gate gas station. The suspect left the area and was located near the 1700 block of Darin Court. Bail was set at $5,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.