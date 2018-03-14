River Wranglers seek help in retrieving educational materials

River Wranglers, a nonprofit organization which teaches about local rivers, conducted a field trip at Fuji Park recently with Carson Montessori School and while setting up, the organization's educational materials — nearly $5,000 in pelts, skulls, bones and scat went missing.

Information on the incident can be found at the organization's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/riverwranglersnv/. Anyone who has information concerning this incident can contact Linda Conlin, 775-230-0633 or linda@riverwranglers.com. The theft was reported to the Carson City Sheriff's office case number 18-1725. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.