River Wranglers seek help in retrieving educational materials
March 14, 2018
River Wranglers, a nonprofit organization which teaches about local rivers, conducted a field trip at Fuji Park recently with Carson Montessori School and while setting up, the organization's educational materials — nearly $5,000 in pelts, skulls, bones and scat went missing.
Information on the incident can be found at the organization's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/riverwranglersnv/. Anyone who has information concerning this incident can contact Linda Conlin, 775-230-0633 or linda@riverwranglers.com. The theft was reported to the Carson City Sheriff's office case number 18-1725. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Trending In: Crime
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- 23 arrested in narcotics operation in Carson City
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in burglary
- 2 pedestrians taken into custody on one call, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Woman held on $25,000 bail, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest
- Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office