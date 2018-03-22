Rocky Boice Jr faces life if convicted of kidnap and assault

Rocky Boice Jr., 39, appeared in federal court Thursday to face charges of assault and kidnapping that could land him in prison for life.

He is charged with kidnapping, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and as a felon in possession of a firearm along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The kidnapping charge carries a statutory life sentence under federal guidelines.

According to the indictment and criminal complaint, Boice, of Carson City, threatened two women with a knife during a confrontation on the Pyramid Paiute Reservation in Wadsworth. He is charged with stabbing one woman in the face and abdomen. The other woman ran to a neighbor's house to call for help.

A 12-hour standoff followed during which Boice is accused of pointing a .22-caliber rifle at the female hostage and shooting her in the shoulder and head.

The Washoe County SWAT team entered the home the following morning and arrested him.

Boice was sentenced to the Nevada State Prison in 2002 after his conviction for second degree murder and battery with a deadly weapon in the beating death of Sammy Resendiz. He was paroled in 2015 after serving more than a decade for the 1998 killing.

No date was announced for his arraignment on the new charges. He remains in federal custody.