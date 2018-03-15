Rollover sends one to hospital at Highway 395 between Mica and Plymouth drives
March 15, 2018
A driver was taken via Care Flight helicopter on Thursday morning after a rollover crash at 10:20 a.m.
The crash happened in the southbound slow lane of Highway 395 between Mica and Plymouth drives. Rescuers had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The victim was taken to the Sunridge Station to meet Care Flight helicopter.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, East Fork firefighters and NHP troopers responded.
