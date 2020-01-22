Scam/identity theft attempt alert for Carson, Churchill, Lyon, Douglas and Storey counties

Yellow scam alert road sign

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is warning residents of an unauthorized individual posing as a NRHA employee.

The person is going door-to-door using a copy of Nevada Rural Housing Authority’s Weatherization Program application in an attempt to collect personally identifiable information including social security, bank, and other financial information.

NRHA administers the Weatherization Program, providing qualifying households in Carson City, Churchill, Lyon, Douglas and Storey counties with services relating to home energy efficiency.

The person attempted to collect sensitive information in Lyon County.

The incident has been reported to the Lyon County Sherriff’s Office, which is now investigating the incident. Nevada Rural Housing Authority does not solicit applications for the Weatherization program door-to-door. If someone has approached you, or if you believe you’ve been a victim of a crime, contact local law enforcement.