Scheurn sentenced in Dayton manslaughter case

Roger Scheurn, 50 of Dayton, has been sentenced in a manslaughter case.

The Third Judicial District Court sentenced Scheurn, 50, to the maximum 20 years with parole after eight years for manslaughter with a deadly weapon, and a concurrent term of 15 years with parole eligibility after four years for battery with a deadly weapon. Scheurn entered a guilty plea to both charges on May 17.

Scheurn shot David A. Holt, 39, of Dayton during the course of an argument in Scheurn's residence on April 10, 2017. Scheurn fired several shots, hitting Holt twice. Holt died from the gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office Detective Division led the investigation in this case with assistance from the Nevada Division of Investigations and Washoe County FIS.