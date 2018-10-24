Secret Witness offering $1,500 reward for info on Carson City armed robbery

Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the capture of a suspect in an armed robbery at a yogurt shop in Carson City.

The gunman drove away in a white Oldsmobile Cutlass that was stolen from South Lake Tahoe following the holdup at the Fruitlandia Frozen Yogurt Shop on Highway 50 East about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash, then pointed the gun at a witness who tried to follow him.

He's described as a young, thin Caucasian or Hispanic male with a pock marked or scabbed face. He had a shaved head and was wearing an Oakland Raiders' jersey. He was pulling a red, wheeled suitcase or duffel bag.

Anyone with information should call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.