Security guard held for obstruction, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 11:56 p.m., Zachary Roark, 19, was arrested at an apartment at 1300 N. Carson St., on a report of a subject knocking on the resident's door and refusing to leave. A search of his backpack revealed a meth pipe with residue in the bowl. He was charged with felony possession of meth, possession of the pipe and violating conditions of his alternative sentencing. He was held in lieu of $4,500 bail.

THURSDAY

• At 3:22 a.m., a 22-year-old security guard was arrested after deputies were called to the parking lot of the Max Casino on a report of a subject throwing rocks at a vehicle. He was charged with obstructing after refusing to give the deputy his name and trying to pull away from the deputy. After no damaged vehicles were found, the deputy told the defendant to get out of the patrol vehicle and go home. He refused and started yelling, which got him arrested for obstruction. Bail was set at $300.

• At 6:20 p.m., a 21-year-old was arrested after a deputy spotted him in front of a residence on Hot Springs Road. He was ordered held in lieu of $1,035 bail on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

• At 8:05 p.m., Thomas Lovelace, 34, was jailed on a warrant charging failure to appear after a deputy spotted him at Long and Rand. The arrest report states that he attempted to run and, in the process, threw something in a yard. He was also charged with felony possession of meth after the deputy recovered the plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance. Total bail was set at $3,000.

• At 10:05 p.m., Stephanie Baumgardner, 34, was arrested on charges of fraudulently using a credit card and possession of a small amount of meth. The arrest came a day after a Carson woman called to report that a credit card she lost last month and reported to her bank had been used on Thursday at a motel on Carson Street. A check of video from the motel confirmed that it was Baumgartner but she was not at the motel. The arresting deputy reported he saw her later walking north at Carson and Washington Streets and asked her about the motel. She said she rented the room for another person. She was arrested and a search of her person turned up the small amount of meth. The arrest report says the search also turned up two IDs that belonged to other people. She was held in lieu of $7,500 bail on the two counts.