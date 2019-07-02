Selling fake drugs leads to fraud charges for Carson City man

That most of 2 pounds of a white powdery substance allegedly sold by a Carson City man wasn’t methamphetamine actually resulted in additional charges.

Daniel W. Martinez, 32, is facing a charge of trafficking near a public park or playground and two counts obtaining money by false pretenses in Douglas County District Court on July 9.

Martinez waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday on all three felonies.

According to court documents, he sold 112 grams of what allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine on April 11.

On April 13, he reportedly sold more than a pound of a white substance that turned out to be rocks. Ten days later another buy involved 178 grams of what turned out to be salt.

The sales allegedly took place at Topsy Lane, which is within 1,000 feet of Fuji Park, according to prosecutors. Martinez is represented by Maria Pence.