Sex offenders tracked to make sure they’re complying with rules

Officers from the state Parole and Probation Division spent last week tracking down 109 parolees to make sure they're following their conditions of lifetime supervision.

There are 184 sex offenders subject to lifetime supervision in the Reno/Sparks area. A spokesman for the division said last week's operation was designed to confirm 109 of those offenders were at their reported place of residence by direct contract, contact with roommates, neighbors and others.

The spokesman said the division found 12 of those offenders were out of compliance with their conditions of release.

She said if the division is unable to make contact with those 12 offenders, they'll begin the process of filing new felony charges for violation of supervision or failure to register as a sex offender.