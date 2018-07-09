Sheriff’s Log: Can’t run from Carson City deputies

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 3:55 p.m., Allison Ray Lyle, 54, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Carson Street. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth and hypodermic needles along with violating conditions of his suspended sentence. Bail was set at $4,500.

At 7:28 p.m., a Yerington 37-year-old was arrested at Sonoma and South Carson streets after a traffic stop for failing to make a complete stop. He was arrested on suspicion of a Lyon County warrant on suspicion of petit larceny. Bail was set at $500.

At 8:01 p.m., a 31-year-old man was jailed on three contempt of court warrants after a traffic stop at Sherman Lane and College Parkway. He was held in lieu of $2,500 total bail on the three misdemeanor warrants.

At 10:20 p.m., a 35-year-old Reno man was arrested at an address on Saliman Road on a warrant asking he be held and served with a temporary protective order. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

SATURDAY

At 4:23 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a fight between several subjects in the 1100 block of Woodside Drive. The arrest report says the woman ran when they arrived, attempting to avoid deputies. She was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and interfering with an officer and held in lieu of $450 bail.

At 9:57 a.m., a 33-year-old roofer was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-1st after the victim told deputies he pushed her to the ground and kicked her. He was taken into custody at the couple's apartment in the 1000 block of Woodside Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 7:25 p.m., a 19-year-old man was taken into custody at Lepire and Fairview drives after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing for lying to deputies about the incident and with violating alternative sentencing conditions that bar him from associating with minors. Total bail was set at $3,300.

At 8:45 p.m., a 34-year-old was arrested at an apartment complex on Hot Springs Road after multiple reports he was seen masturbating in public. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor gross lewdness and held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

At 11:39 p.m., Michael Leroy Rudder, 47, was jailed on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a person with a domestic violence conviction. The arrest came after deputies responded to a report by Lyon County deputies Rudder had threatened family members in that county with an assault rifle. He was arrested on suspicion of a felony after admitting to Carson deputies there was a loaded rifle in his closet. Bail was set at $20,000.

SUNDAY

At 7:42 p.m., Christopher Glisson, 38, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and possession of stolen property after deputies were called to an apartment complex on Little Lane. The maintenance man for the complex told deputies he had had issues with Glisson in the past after discovering him in a vacant apartment but he apologized and no charges were filed. At Flisson's residence, the arrest report states he confessed to burglarizing a residence and stealing the items. He was held in lieu of $45,000 bail.