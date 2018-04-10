Shooting threat referenced New Mexico school, not Carson High
April 10, 2018
The Carson City Sheriff's Office has deemed no viable threat after tips about a possible school shooting at Carson High.
Sheriff Ken Furlong said they were made aware of the threat late Sunday night after receiving information from a SnapChat about a threat at "CHS." After investigation, deputies determined the threat came from a teenager in New Mexico who was referencing Creole High School in the same state.
"We immediately called our School Resource Officers who responded with patrol to determine the credibility of the threat," Furlong said. "The post was traced to a New Mexican address, law enforcement there was contacted and responded."
He said the teenager was arrested during that contact, however specific charges were unknown.
Several community members expressed concern Monday, mistaking the CHS as a reference to Carson High.
"We deemed the threat nonexistent and the CHS could have referred to a number of high schools across the nation," Furlong said.
