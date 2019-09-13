Sleeping driver wakes and is arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:47 a.m., Joseph Fontaine, 40 was arrested on an outstanding P&P warrant after deputies responded to the Motel 6 for a report of occupants in a room yelling at each other. He was held without bail.

At 2:15 a.m., Michael Harris, 28, of Reno was arrested after deputies responded to the Taco Bell on Highway 50. Store managers reported a vehicle sitting in their parking lot for three hours with the engine running. The arrest report says when they woke the driver, the deputies noticed a glass pipe with white residue in between the seats. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 7:55 a.m., Daniel Eaton, 52, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on South Carson Street for having the wrong license plates on his vehicle. During the stop, he admitted to having meth on his person. He was charged with possession, having a fictitious registration, a revoked license, no insurance and an FTA traffic warrant out of Carson Justice Court. Bail was set at $4,800.

At 11:59 p.m., a 38-year-old was charged with DUI 1st marijuana after a traffic stop at Carson and Long streets for no front license plate. Bail was set at $1,000.

THURSDAY

At 12:34 a.m., a 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested after an incident on Westcreek Lane in which they threatened the resident and broke windows before leaving the scene. He was arrested at Winnie and Roop. She was arrested later at an address on Jeanell Drive. He was charged with making threats, destruction of property and obstructing for refusing to identify himself. She was charged with eluding for leaving the scene and destruction of property as well as a contempt of court warrant. His bail was set at $1,300. She was held without bail on the warrant.

At 8:05 a.m., a 34-year-old Reno man was arrested after a traffic stop for a suspended registration. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license and held on a Reno warrant. Total bail was set at $1,485.

At 8:22 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was arrested for speeding in a school zone. She was also charged with driving on a suspended license and two warrants for failure to appear on traffic charges. Bail was set at $1,536.

At 2:21 p.m., a teenage couple was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a fight on north Carson Street. Witnesses told deputies Jacoby Robinson, 19 and Diaja Smith, 18, were fighting over their two-month old baby who was in a stroller. Witnesses said the fight was physical and that the baby was pulled violently back and forth between the two. Each was charged with child abuse/endangerment and domestic battery. Bail for each was set at $5,500. The baby was turned over to Child Protective Services.

At 3:34 P.M., a 28-year-old man was arrested after deputies were dispatched to an address on Hot Springs Road for a report of a man possibly hit by a vehicle. He was lying face down in the parking lot when deputies arrived. He was booked on a charge of violating suspended sentence conditions. The arrest report says his blood alcohol was 0.5 percent. Bail was set at $1,000.

FRIDAY

At 4:46 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was jailed after a traffic stop for an expired license plate. She was booked on an outstanding contempt of court warrant. Bail was set at $3,000.