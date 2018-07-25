Stabbing incident in Fernley being investigated

YERINGTON – Lyon County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in front of Dotty's Casino on the 1400 block of Highway 95A in Fernley.

Detectives are searching for a white male adult in his 50s who goes by the name of "Ray." According to witnesses, he's driving a red or maroon minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan or similar type vehicle with unknown California license plates. In addition, detectives are looking for a white female adult last seen wearing a dress with a floral pattern.

The male victim received non-life threatening injures, and was treated and released from an area hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information regarding this case is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (Agency Case Number: 18LY03287) at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.