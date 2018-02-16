Stagecoach woman held on drug, DUI charges, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked in to the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 10:07 a.m., a 44-year-old Stagecoach woman was jailed on drug charges following a traffic stop at Roop and Caroline. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st/drugs, possession of paraphernalia and as an ex-felon failing to register. Total bail was set at $2,150.

• At 12:35 a.m., a 24-year-old Reno laborer was returned to Carson City on a warrant on suspicion of violation of release conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 3:23 p.m., two South Lake Tahoe women were arrested on suspicion of petty larceny for allegedly shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart. They were arrested at I-580 and South Carson Street. One was held in lieu of $250 bail on petit larceny. The second was held on petit larceny and on a failure to appear warrant that raised her total bail to $1,065.

• At 6:34 p.m., a 27-year-old Dayton woman was arrested on suspicion of battery at 1080 Minnesota Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

FRIDAY

• At 4:38 a.m., a 37-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st/alcohol following a traffic stop on Roop Street near Walmart. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license, without vehicle insurance or registration and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle. Total bail was set at $1,825.