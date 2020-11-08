State prisoner gets outing to jail to face new charges, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 12:39 p.m., a 46-year-old was arrested on a trespassing charge after deputies were called to the AM-PM on South Carson Street for a report of a man in the parking lot harassing customers and panhandling. The arrest report says the deputy told him he had to leave and he left but returned a bit later and was again asking customers for money. Bail was set at $150.

• At 8:35 p.m., a 35-year-old landscaper was arrested after a traffic stop at Fairview and 5th Street for an expired license plate. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $1,125.

WEDNESDAY

• At 8:30 a.m., Reece Lindahl, 30, was delivered to the Carson City jail by state prison officers to be charged with a warrant accusing him of burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft. Lindahl is currently a prison inmate. His bail was set at $5,000.

• At 10:15 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was charged with filing a false criminal report. Bail was set at $500.

• At 11:49 a.m., a 61-year-old Mound House man was arrested on a Storey County warrant after a deputy checked his vehicle registration. Bail was set at $2,500.

THURSDAY

• At 12:18 p.m., Robert Gonzales, 22, was arrested on multiple charges and his passenger Sara Hent , 38, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop near the Railroad Museum for using a cellphone while driving. Gonzales said he had just purchased the vehicle and didn’t have insurance yet but did have a temporary California moving permit for it. He initially refused to unlock his car door and when ordered to exit the vehicle, put it into drive and tried to drive away. He crashed into a gully in the museum parking lot, got out and ran, according to the report. He was spotted hiding in the brush and arrested at gunpoint as other deputies arrived to help. A search of his person found a meth pipe and baggie of the drug. A search of the area found a gun as well. The vehicle was also searched and deputies found another baggie of meth, a digital scale, marijuana a gallon baggie containing meth residue and fireworks. Dispatch advised Gonzales was an ex-felon on parole. He was charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm and the P&P violation, all felonies. He was also charged with possession of paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, evading, possession of fireworks, an obstructed license plate, no valid license, no insurance and resisting. He was held without bail on the P&P violation. Bail on the other charges totaled $11,275. Hent was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia and possession of fireworks. Her bail was set at $4,000.

• At 6:58 p.m., a 19-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop on College Parkway . The driver was charged with violating bail conditions, an unsafe lane change and as a minor in possession of alcohol. Bail was set at $3,190.