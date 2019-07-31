Stolen car, meth and grand theft on Carson City Sheriff’s Office log

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 9:26 a.m., Phillip Eubanks, 38, was booked on a felony charge of grand theft. Bail was set at $7,500.

TUESDAY

At 2:40 a.m., Jacob Sanders, 43, was arrested at Bodines after fighting with security when he was told to leave the property for trying to damage one of the gambling machines. He is accused of pulling a pocket knife and trying to open it while fighting with security. Two guards pinned him to the ground until deputies arrived. Sanders told deputies he was leaving the casino when security attacked him for no reason. He said the knife fell out of his pocket during the fight. He was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription as well as violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $33,500.

At 3:45 p.m., Hunter Smith, 19, and Ember Miller, 19, were arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 50 East when dispatch reported Smith was driving a vehicle stolen from South Lake Tahoe. He was also charged with two warrants and violating suspended sentence conditions. A search revealed a pipe and small quantity of meth in her purse. She was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia as well as possession of a stolen vehicle. His bail was set at $16,295. Her bail was set at $13,500.

At 5:40 p.m., two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at King and Nevada streets. According to the arrest report, the two, Joyce Pritchett, 67, and Walter Kayler, 66, appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. A drug dog alerted deputies to the presence of controlled substances. A search revealed a pipe and a small amount of methamphetamine. Each was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500 for each of them.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:29 a.m., Jesse Coffman, 36, was arrested on drug charges after deputies were called to the Walmart parking lot for a report of some one sleeping in their vehicle. The arrest report says he consented to a search of the vehicle which revealed a small amount of meth on the floorboard and a pipe. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.