Stolen vehicle report leads to arrest, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
May 15, 2018
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 1:36 p.m., Jesse Shoub, 20, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle near College Parkway. Bail was set at $15,000.
At 11:29 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a stop on an electric motorcycle driving on the sidewalk near Carson and Bath streets. Bail was set at $1,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.