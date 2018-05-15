Stolen vehicle report leads to arrest, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 1:36 p.m., Jesse Shoub, 20, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle near College Parkway. Bail was set at $15,000.

At 11:29 p.m., a 23-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies initiated a stop on an electric motorcycle driving on the sidewalk near Carson and Bath streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

