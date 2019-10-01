Subjects in connection with Carson City vehicle burglaries sought

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating subjects of interest in connection to vehicle burglaries in the area of Carson City.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office received a call for Destruction of Property at the Parkside Inn, located in Incline Village on Sept. 18.

The unknown subjects left the room destroyed and several items from vehicle burglaries in the Carson area were found in the room.

The subjects are described as a Hispanic male with a goatee, wearing a black shirt and possibly a tattoo on the back of his head, and a white female with bright red hair, wearing a blue shirt and dark framed glasses. The subjects rented the room with a suspected stolen credit card and possibly used a false name.

Anyone who may recognize these subjects are encouraged to contact the Investigations Division at 775-283-7857 or Captain Humphrey at 775-283-7850.