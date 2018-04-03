Suspect arrested on California felony warrant, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

SUNDAY

• At 10:11 p.m., a 22-year-old mechanic was arrested on suspicion of DUI 1st after deputies responded to an accident on Northfield Drive. He was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

• At 4 p.m., Richard McCoy, 23, was arrested in the 2000 block of East William Street on a felony warrant on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. He was ordered held without bail.

MONDAY

• At 7:38 p.m., a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion he violated bail conditions by drinking alcohol. The arrest was made after deputies were called to the area of Smith's Supermarket on William Street for a report of a woman following a man with a knife. His bail was set at $6,000.

• At 8:40 p.m., Paul Scriven, 37, was arrested on a felony warrant issued by the California Department of Corrections after deputies were called to an address on South Nevada Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. He was ordered held without bail pending extradition.

• At 10:24 p.m., Keith Watrous, 46, was jailed on a warrant on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Parole and Probation hold. He was already in custody at the Carson City Jail and was ordered held without bail.