Suspect arrested on prison escape charge, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 11:30 a.m., Montana Munday, 29, was arrested on suspicion of one felony count of escape from prison and one gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit escape. He was held without bail.

• At 11:42 a.m., Elise Hinsen, 26, was arrested at a south Carson restaurant on a felony drug trafficking warrant. She was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

• At 11:50 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson man was arrested at an address on Anderson on a warrant on suspicion of contempt of court. He was held on $3,000 bail.

• At 12:50 a.m., a 56-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and disorderly conduct after deputies were called to Mills Park on a report of a man hitting a woman. When asked about the report, the arrest report says he cursed at the deputy. He was held in lieu of $3,150 bail.

• At 4:06 p.m., a 46-year-old was arrested on a failure to appear warrant in a traffic case after his vehicle was stopped on Airport Road. Bail was set at $215.

• At 4:13 p.m., Joseph Montez, 36, was arrested on a felony probation hold after the arrest report says marijuana was found in his vehicle. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor use of a cell phone while driving and window tinting that was too dark. He was held without bail.

• At 6:44 p.m., a 31-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia and violating probation conditions after deputies were called to the 3500 block of north Carson Street on a report of a domestic dispute. A search of his backpack turned up what the arrest report describes as a meth pipe. Total bail was set at $4,000.

• At 7:46 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson man was arrested on suspicion of malicious destruction of property after deputies were called to an address on Hot Springs Road for a report of a man breaking windows in the victim's residence. The arrest report says a vehicle in the parking lot had suffered a dent witnesses blamed on the defendant. Inside, the stove had been turned on its side and there was glass scattered on the ground outside. He was also arrested on suspicion of a separate count of destruction of property and violating bail conditions. Total bail was set at $6,000.

• At 11:40 p.m., Duane DeCastro, 59, and Kimberly Singleton, 49, were arrested on felony charges after a search of their Brown Street storage unit found a small quantity of meth, a scale with reported drug residue on it and a .357-caliber pistol with an altered serial number. Each was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. Total bail was set at $33,500 apiece.

• At 11:40 p.m., a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear on a traffic warrant after a traffic stop at Highway 50 West and South Carson Street. Bail was set at $240.

• At 11:47 p.m., a 43-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of violating suspended sentence conditions after a traffic stop at Carson and Bath Streets. The warrant specified she be held in lieu of $1,000 bail.