Suspect ends chase by ramming patrol car, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 2:44 p.m., a 60-year-old fast food worker was arrested at the I-580 Arrowhead exist after a traffic stop for an expired registration that belonged to a different vehicle. A search of her backpack revealed prescription pills that didn’t belong to her. She was charged with possession without a prescription, the fictitious license place and a suspended driver’s license. Bail was set at $3,050.

At 9:21 p.m., a 52-year-old utility employee was arrested on a DUI 1st alcohol charge after a traffic stop at Appion Way and Center Drive for failure to maintain a traffic lane. Bail was set at $1,040.

SATURDAY

At 5:46 a.m., a 40-year-old tradesman was arrested after deputies responded to an accident report on Silver Sage Drive. The pickup truck described by the caller was stopped several blocks from the scene where the driver had allegedly knocked down a resident’s fence before leaving the scene. The arrest report says he also ran into an AT&T power box. He was charged with DUI 2nd alcohol, failure to maintain a lane, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of destruction of property. Bail was set at $4,040.

At 8:36 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was arrested outside a residence on Lewis Drive. She was charged with violating a restraining order prohibiting her from having contact with her grandmother. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:59 a.m., Shane Bostwick was arrested after deputies responded to a report that some one was following them. He was stopped and told to wait while deputies checked out his report that the vehicle he was following was guilty of a burglary at Colorado Storage. But the arrest report says, instead, he left the scene and refused to pull over for deputies who followed him in what turned into a high-speed chase up to and into the storage company’s yard where patrol cars trapped him. The report says he then put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the patrol car behind him at high speed. He was trapped and pulled from his vehicle by deputies. Bostwick was charged with battery with a deadly weapon, evading and eluding deputies and reckless driving. Total bail was set at $31,000.

At 12:42 p.m., a 62-year-old man was charged with violating deferred sentencing conditions and driving on a revoked license after a traffic stop for speeding on east William Street. Bail was set at $2,050.

At 2:34 p.m., an 18-year-old man was arrested after deputies were called to a residence at Pheasant and Latigo for a report of a non-injury accident. The arrest report says the black SUV had crashed into a yard at the intersection and hit a tree. The driver said he tried to make a U-turn and lost control. He was charged with DUI drugs (marijuana), reckless driving and no valid license. Bail was set at $1,600.

SUNDAY

At 9:51 p.m., a 30-year-old was arrested on charges of defrauding a taxi and possession of paraphernalia after deputies responded to Firehouse Subs. The driver said he picked the man up in Dayton and drove him to the restaurant but that the defendant exited the vehicle, refusing to pay. He told deputies he didn’t have to pay because he has mental issues. The deputy gave him a chance to pay but the driver said both the cards he tried were declined. At booking, a pipe similar to those used to smoke meth was found in his backpack. Bail was set at $1,200.

MONDAY

At 2:35 a.m., a 36-year-old was arrested after an incident that started with a call from the Plaza Hotel asking deputies to remove an unwanted subject. Deputies had to threaten him with tasers before he complied and left. A short while later, they received a report that the same person was in a fight at 401 N. Carson a few blocks away. When they arrived, they were told he threatened to kill the individual and attacked him. The man then had to tackle him and hold him down until deputies arrived. He was charged with obstructing and resisting and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $750.